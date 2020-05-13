The Naples theater regretfully canceled its 2020 season, but will have a number of online shows and events

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

Earlier this year, as they watched other area theatre groups like Geva and Blackfriars cancel the remainders of their 2019-20 seasons amid coronavirus concerns, Karin Bowersock and other Bristol Valley Theater officials hoped the Naples venue could avoid that route. BVT’s main stage season is the summertime, and the thought back then was that life conceivably could be back to normal by summertime. Or if not, then they’d maybe cancel one show or month at a time.

But as they closely paid attention to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily briefings and the approaches taken by other performance groups, they knew it couldn’t be helped: Bristol Valley would need to cancel its 2020 season, with hopes of rescheduling the scheduled summer shows in a future season. Word recently went out to the patrons, and went public this week.

“Because of the way our model works — we’re bringing people from all over the country to live in Naples, to live in the homes of people in the community, many of whom are elderly people,” said Bowersock, Bristol Valley’s executive artistic director. It just didn’t seem responsible, she noted. Broadway itself is shuttered until at least September. And, of course, the Finger Lakes region only is beginning phase one of the governor’s four-phased reopening plan this Friday — entertainment/cultural venues like theaters and concert halls are all the way in Phase 4.

But that doesn’t mean Bristol Valley will be idle this year. While acknowledging there’s no substitute for live performance, Bowersock announced that 2020 will see a “BVT At Home” series of online content, with actors and crew members from throughout the Bristol Valley family — including some names and faces from past seasons. The shows will be free to subscribers and anyone who’d bought a ticket for any of the previously scheduled 2020 shows, and Bristol Valley will soon be setting up online ticketing for anyone to see the shows.

BVT at Home is starting with a free show, a broadcast of last season’s world-premiere musical “The King’s Legacy.” Written by BVT’s Michael Radi, the play is about King Henry VIII’s obsessive search for a male heir, told from the perspective of the Tudor monarch’s six wives. Radi had brought in a professional videographer to film the production, as he hoped to shop it around to other theater groups, so the footage is of a particular high quality.

The free online encore performance of “The King’s Legacy” will be available starting at 7 p.m. May 16 at http://youtu.be/vrHhj3YGI7A, and the link will be active for one month.

Then in June will come the first Virtual BVT Cabaret Night — in keeping with Bristol Valley’s tradition of starting off the summer season with a musical revue. Artists have been asked to submit filmed recordings of themselves performing music, standup or other artistry, which will be edited into a video sequence along with some clips and commentary from costume and scene designers and others among the BVT crew. One upside to the current situation, Bowersock noted: “We can reach out to people who were not going to be available to be with us this summer” — so regulars to Bristol Valley might expect to see some familiar faces from past seasons.

“It’s going to be kind of a reunion of all the performers and friends of Bristol Valley,” she said.

In July will come the Friday Night Play Reading Series, with four new plays by new playwrights, read in an online format by Bristol Valley actors using Zoom and directed by BVT stalwarts Suzi Takahashi, David Shane, Kate Rose Reynolds and Chris Handley. And Bowersock says stage designers are involved to make this a visual experience as well: “I’m bringing in all the heavy hitters in the Bristol Valley Theater crew.”

There’s also something comedic planned for August, but they’re keeping it under wraps for now.

In addition, while the annual summer children’s education program has been canceled this year, associate artistic director Katelyn Machnica is creating some online classes for kids, and BVT will host an online Triple Threat competition for kids in various performance endeavors. “We decided to give the kids an opportunity to compete, and show their stuff — to see what we can do to give the kids something to do during this difficult time, and to discover some new talent,” Bowersock said.

The June, July and August shows will be free to subscribers or anyone who has purchased a ticket to a 2020 summer show; BVT will be sending them a secure online link and passport. Those who aren’t subscribers or ticket holders will be able to buy tickets on BVT’s ETIX website, and will then be sent the link and passport. This gives BVT the opportunity to recoup a little bit of the ticket revenue that’s being lost this year.

And that’s a reality for all performance entities — a loss in box office revenues both now and potentially in the future, with shutdown-related economic woes resulting in many people having less discretionary income, and with people maybe being a touch skittish about gatherings for awhile. The option is there for subscribers to convert their 2020 subscription to a donation, and some have done so. And, in fact, one generous donor has committed to match any donation made before June 1 up to $10,000, Bowersock noted in her message to patrons.

“We’ve been very fortunate; we’ve had a lot of very loyal supporters — grant support, donor support … people are jumping in to help,” Bowersock said. “Looking at the numbers, I think we can weather the storm — it just depends on how long the storm lasts.”

What the future might look like is a big question mark, not only for Bristol Valley but for theater and performance groups in general.

“Are we changing forever?” Bowersock pondered. “Will we always be socially distancing? How does that reflect on a theater model; how do we make that work? These are questions we’ll have to answer as we go forward.”

As much as they’re hoping to make the online offerings something of enjoyment and value, Bowersock states right up that it’s no replacement for live performance — theater is and always has been a communal endeavor. In the message to patrons, she wrote: "Staying home is certainly not in Bristol Valley Theater's nature. We are in our element when we can gather with you and

light up your nights with music or laughter, or provoke a sigh or a gasp or even a tear. We gather our strength from the strength of our audience. So this is new territory indeed."

Bowersock finds powerful a statement from Joseph Haj, artistic director of the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, when Guthrie canceled the remainder of its 2019-20 season: “As stages sit empty around the world, my belief in the value of theater to illuminate our common humanity has only grown. I look forward to the day when we can gather together again as a community and share in stories that, as outlined in our vision, open the mind, stir the heart and ignite the imagination.”

Bowersock underscored Haj’s sentiments, noting the need for people to tell stories, together, is important and irreplaceable.

“That’s what people are missing,” she said. “And that’s what people will experience when we can make that happen.”

For more information and updates about Bristol Valley programs, go to bvtnaples.org. For questions about subscriptions and contributions, leave a message at 585-374-9032.

6x6 exhibit goes online

The annual 6x6 exhibit at Rochester Contemporary Art Center — in which people from around the world, from professional artists to children — submit 6 inch by 6 inch artworks for display and purchase — will be online only this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even with this year's uncertainty, RoCo still received nearly 4,000 pieces of artwork for the 6x6x2020 show. They will be going up live for previewing at 10 a.m. Friday, May 15 at roco6x6.org.

Admission is currently available for purchase on RoCo's website for $12 ($8 for members). When you pay admission you will receive a special code for allowing you to purchase artworks on June 6, the day of the virtual opening reception. (RoCo suggests purchasing admission before opening day so you can have your access code in hand and get onto the 6x6 website faster, increasing your chances of getting your favorite artwork.) After that, purchasing begins for RoCo members on June 7 and for everyone at large June 9 starting at 10 a.m. Go to roco6x6.org for details.

'Wag the Jaw'

Singer, songwriter and whiskey distiller Tommy Brunett — of Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport — plans a live streaming event this Thursday, May 14, called "Wag the Jaw with Tommy Brunett." The online talk show focuses on lifestyle, music and booze.

The streaming event starts at 5 p.m. on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Tune in at https://www.facebook.com/IronSmokeDistillery; https://www.instagram.com/ironsmoke; or https://www.youtube.com/user/ironsmokewhiskey.

Three years of ReInvention

Reinvention Brewing Company in Manchester is celebrating its third anniversary in business this weekend with a drive-thru celebration that includes three new beer releases in cans to-go, plus takeout meals from two local food trucks. CR7 Catering will be serving Friday, May 15, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Black Hart BBQ will serve on Saturday, May 16, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Musician Jon Lamanna will perform on the porch from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, and Scott Guest from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The full to-go menu of beer, wine, cider is on the website at www.ReinventionBrewing.com. To-Go window hours are Thursday and Friday, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday, 1-7 p.m.; and Sunday, 2-5 p.m. ReInvention has revamped its parking lot and removed pieces of its fence to create a safer one-way loop for easy pick-up of food and/or beer while staying inside your car.