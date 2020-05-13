The Pomeroy Fund for New York State History recently awarded $50,808 in grant funding to history-related organizations that were forced to close in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched in partnership between the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and Museum Association of New York, the Pomeroy Fund is providing assistance grants that will be used to support the purchase of computer hardware or software, gain internet access or expand bandwidth, pay for utilities, and secure facilities and collections.

Grants range between $1,000 and $2,000. Qualifying organizations have operating budgets of $100,000 or less.

“History organizations help to enrich our communities,” said Bill Pomeroy, founder and trustee of the Pomeroy Foundation. “The Pomeroy Fund for NYS History was established to provide much needed assistance during these challenging times. This was a very competitive grant program and our hope is that the funding that’s been awarded will make a meaningful difference in the time ahead.”

“We reviewed more than 170 grant applications totaling almost $300,000 in requests,” said Erika Sanger, MANY executive director. “This incredible response demonstrates how deeply our museums have been hit by this crisis and how much support it will take to get New York’s museums open and functioning again.”

Locally, funding went to the Gates Historical Society, Macedon Historical Society and West Bloomfield Historical Society.

Remaining grants went to the Anderson Falls Heritage Society, Black Rock Historical Society, Brentwood Historical Society, Broome County Historical Society, Clinton County Historical Association, Darwin R. Barker Library and Museum Association, Fulton County Historical Society, Hasting Historical Society, Historic Red Hook, Historical Society of the Tonawandas Inc., Historical Society of Woodstock, Howland Stone Store Museum, Interlaken Historical Society, Java Historical Society, Lodi Historical Society, Mastic Peninsula Historical Society, Montgomery County Historical Society, National Bottle Museum, Nunda Historical Society, Oswego County Historical Society, Peekskill Museum Inc., Preservation Association of the Southern Tier, Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association, Warsaw Historical Society and Gates House Museum, Town of Madison Historical Society, Town of New Scotland Historical Association, Wappingers Historical Society Inc., and the Yaphank Historical Society.

The Pomeroy Foundation and MANY are planning a second round of grants. The two organizations will distribute an additional $50,000 for general operating support.