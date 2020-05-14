Manufacturing, construction ready to go, experts say

As the Finger Lakes starts to reopen, several representatives and organizations expressed an interest in getting back to work, while emphasized that any progress must be done slowly.

“This is not the flipping of the switch. This is a slow, deliberate start of several sectors,” said Michael Manikowski, economic developer for Ontario County.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s current plan, announced Monday, allowed for construction, manufacturing, retail for curbside pickup, agriculture, forestry and fishing industries to reopen, with the Finger Lakes region having successfully met all seven metrics necessary to reopen, according to the governor’s office. The metrics require a decline in total net hospitalizations over a 14-day period within a region, and a decline in deaths and new hospitalizations. A region must also possess enough hospital beds and ICU beds to meet a resurgence in cases, along with the ability to conduct diagnostic and contact tracing capacity, according to press materials.

The Finger Lakes region met most of the criteria as of Monday, although there were concerns over contact tracing and diagnostic tests initially.

Yet while the news is good for many businesses, Manikowski also noted another unique trend: Several manufacturers in Ontario County have remained open, often working as an essential business.

“An interesting thing we’ve been doing; a number of manufacturers have been continuing through the pause. We’ve been gathering information through them, so we have a curated database of manufacturers” who can help outline what their safety procedures are, Manikowski said.

“There’s a lot of nuance to it,” he added.

One example he cited: Several companies created a two-shift operation. Having two separate teams coming in at different times to work could ensure a plant continues to run even should one group need to isolate if a worker exhibits symptoms.

Another big factor Manikowski noticed among manufacturers when it came to creating successful best practices and building trust among their workforce: communication.

“Communications are key," he said. "Companies that have successfully maintained throughout this time are really good at educating their employees, answering their questions and giving them PPE. It’s really gratifying, with what we’ve seen. We weren’t hit as bad as most.

“We’re encouraged. We’re very grateful that our region met all the metrics. That’s kind of where we’re at,” Manikowski said. “We’re still doing business. We’re mostly in retention, helping them maintain themselves. So that’s kind of what’s going on. ”

As for construction, Mike Davis also said many workers were already considered essential during the shutdown, which meant business may not change too much, although there would be an increase in available work.

“School work’s starting back up right now,” Davis said, which was a “perfect time for that,” given how schools in the state had been canceled for the rest of the academic year. As a result, Davis said, more people could work on the project while social distancing, and the work schedule would not be “as condensed as it normally would be.”

“It’ll be easier to perform than trying to do it all” in a more compressed schedule before school starts again in the fall, he said.

As business manager and funds administrator for the Ontario County chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 40, as well as the chairman of the county’s Industrial Development Agency, Davis emphasized how for many workers, added safety precautions put into place to reduce transmission wouldn’t be hard for workers to do, given how Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations were already commonplace, along with wearing masks and gloves while working.

“We’re pretty familiar with following safety procedures,” he said, although the “new wrinkle for us is staying six feet apart."

"It will be good when we open up, because as construction workers we’re pretty familiar with following safety procedures,” he added.

Currently, 25% of the construction workforce in the trade was unemployed, although he anticipated being able to bring those workers back as restrictions eased in the region.

As Davis puts it, the current situation has struck a bit of a rebalance when it comes to construction and maintenance work.

“It’s created some work, snuffed out some work. But as long as the science supports it, we’re ready to go back to work.”



