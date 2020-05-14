Geneva General Cardiology Associates, the office of Jonathan Rodriguez and Pamela Hobart at 200 North St., recently moved from Suite 304 to Suite 203.

The office remains in the Medical Office Building adjacent to Geneva General Hospital. The phone number will stay the same at 315-787-4204.

GGCA is located in the same suite as Geneva General Surgical Associates, where Kristin Baltazar-Ford, Craig Collins, Mark Ilko and Carrie Kime practice.

In addition, GGCA has an office in the Medical Arts Building adjacent to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan.