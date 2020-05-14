Temperatures expected to remain in the 60s for the weekend

Thursday starts off cool with high clouds, but the clouds will thicken throughout the day. A few scattered showers may develop during the afternoon.

This is associated with a warm front, which will bump temperatures back into the 60s for the first time in almost 10 days.

Scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder will continue into Friday with a bit of a muggy feel to the air, and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will drop back into the lower 60s following the passage of a cold front, but the sun will make a brief return and with it some dry weather before another wave of low pressure moves in with more rain on Sunday.

Next week will still feature a nice warm-up, but it may be delayed by a day or two, as a disturbance off the coast will keep the area on the cooler and cloudier side of things.

But highs well into the 70s are forecast by the end of next week and into Memorial Day weekend.