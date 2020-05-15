Owners of the resort in South Bristol plan to maintain the property for personal use.

Bristol Harbour resort in South Bristol is closed. Owners Todd and Laura Cook announced the closing on the resort’s website today. In the announcement, the Cooks say they will maintain the property for personal use.

The Cooks bought the resort on Seneca Point Road, with its restaurant, hotel, golf course and other amenities, in 2016.

The announcement says in part: “The COVID-19 Crisis has brought to light incredible challenges for the hospitality industry, including Bristol Harbour. We have faced the dilemma of how to operate a business designed to bring people together, in a time when it is our social responsibility to stay a part…

“With much careful consideration, we have decided to close Bristol Harbour. This announcement comes as the result of our family’s dedication to transparency, as we want to ensure that our guests and employees are safe and healthy. Please know, the decision to prioritize the health and safety of our guests and employees over our business operations was made with the utmost care, concern, and due diligence....

“Under the current restrictions for golf course use, our golf course will remain open to members only until further notice for the remainder of the 2020 season. Following the 2020 golf season, the course will be closed to the public.”

“We thank you all for your support and understanding during these unprecedented times.

"We recognize that Bristol Harbour is an incredibly special place, and while its commercial operations are not conducive to the world we presently live in, we are committed to breathing new life into our beloved property. Our family will continue to maintain Bristol Harbour’s incredible beauty and we look forward to transforming it into a personal property for our family to continue to share in many good memories to come.”

The announcement notes that for those with an outstanding balance on a Bristol Harbour gift card(s), refunds will be made for all requests received within 90 days of 5/15/2020.