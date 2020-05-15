The weekend looks like a mixed bag of clearing skies Saturday and an unsettled day on Sunday

Is it too soon to lament, “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity?”

Temperatures today will likely pop into the 70s, with dew points in the 60s. This will bring the first round of almost humid air to the Finger Lakes region this season.

It will also set the stage for storms that will develop ahead of and along a cold front Friday afternoon. While most of the storms will be of the garden variety, a few storms may be stronger with gusty winds, downpours and hail, especially into the Finger Lakes and Central New York.

These will push east by evening, with a drying trend overnight. Winds will also be gusty outside of any storms on Friday.

The weekend starts off dry with a clearing sky Saturday and temperatures back into the lower 60s.

Sunday turns unsettled again, as another wave of low pressure moves into the area. This feature will stall out just to the south; meanwhile, some tropical moisture will feed into it on Monday, leading to some periods of moderate rainfall. The rain will slowly taper on Tuesday, but some areas may pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain between Sunday and Tuesday before that system finally exits.

Temperature-wise, Monday and Tuesday will be cooler, with highs in th upper 50s and lower 60s, before climbing into the upper 60s Wednesday.

By the end of next week, be ready for the 70s.