Many people — men, in particular, to generalize — never outgrow their youth. What we like as children, we follow as adults: perhaps hockey, bowling, simple reading. This can be construed as having never “grown.” To others, it reflects more a yearning for harmony — and fondness for the known.

Raised in the small Upstate New York town of Caledonia, I raced each morning to retrieve the sports and political section of Rochester’s daily newspaper, the “Democrat & Chronicle.” It was not strictly a writer’s paper like, say, the “Boston Globe,” nor an editor’s paper, like the “Wall Street Journal” — but the centrist flagship of America’s largest chain, the Gannett Co. I also liked baseball on the radio and TV. To me, sports, politics, and electronic/print still beguile.

Growing up in the 1950s, another boy was taken with talking and writing about sports in the Rochester suburb of Brighton. Bob Matthews read the D&C and the city’s afternoon paper, “The Times-Union” (TU). In the mid-’70s, each of us began our career as a Gannett reporter. I went away to talk and write, returning to teach and write. Bob stayed to become a Rochester institution — and major reason that its baseball team’s park, Frontier Field, exists. He, too, loves what he did when young.

Such a postcard from the past arrived when Bob recently sat behind his WHAM-AM (1180) mic and told “Bob Matthews on Sports” listeners that after thirty-five of talk radio he was done. “I might as well get it over with,” he began. “Didn’t get fired. Didn’t get furloughed. I’ve got to admit the coronavirus got the best of me.” With sports canceled or postponed, the show’s agenda had dwindled. Health factored, too. The recent diabetic worried he might catch the virus or give it to someone at the station.

After Bob’s adieu, long-time listeners like “Mr. Hockey” and “Duke” phoned in disbelief, reminiscing about such past blowhard callers as “Mr. Negative.” Many more phoned without nicknames — and thousands more didn’t phone but listened, night after night. On occasion I appeared on his show to talk baseball or politics, often on a book’s release, usually with Bob in studio — an old friend at once polite, curious, and knowledgeable: everything a host should be. No wonder his ratings soared.

Thinking of Matthews, I recall the following:

Bob’s handle was “Bobby the American” — a perfect sobriquet. He was conservative but not partisan, a wonderfully old-fashioned patriot — the kind that flew the flag and knew the USA to be nonpareil and couldn’t grasp why any American wouldn’t. The kind who loved bowling and lunch buckets and John Wayne cinema. The kind God doesn’t make any more, at least not enough of.

A mirror of hard work, Bob was modest about its result. From 1978 to 2012 he wrote a column; 1982 to 2012, worked a 12-hour newsroom day, then two hours on radio; became a five-time Press-Radio Club Sportswriter of the Year, Sportscaster of the Year, and entered the Frontier Field Walk of Fame. He showed uncommon common sense and was self-deprecating about his life “being sports.” It was apt that he loved baseball: The lineage of Rochester’s minor-league Red Wings runs deeper, longer, without interruption, than any U.S. city.

Daily, many motor past Bob’s great legacy. By the 1990s, the Professional Baseball Association drafted canon forcing every minor-league park to meet certain criteria. Failing that, the city would lose its franchise. Improbably, the Wings couldn’t convince Rochester that baseball meant what it said. Matthews knew better — and that its then-home, Silver (nee Red Wing) Stadium, his boyhood haunt, was insufficient for Rochester to keep the club.

Thus, began a one-man crusade, Matthews proselytizing on radio and in print to build a new park to keep baseball in the area alive. Without him, public funding that ultimately made Frontier Field’s 1996 debut off Interstate 490 would likely never have occurred, the Red Wings moving. The press box there is named in Bob’s honor. The entire 13,5000-seat park could have been, without hyperbole.

In 1982, Gannett launched a new flagship, “USA Today,” and moved offices to suburban Washington. The TU died in 1997. Before COVID-19 struck, I like to think of D&C reporters now, working at night on the paper, fusing coffee and debate, as we had. Who was a better shortstop, Luis Aparicio or Maury Wills? (Little Looie.) Which was superior in its prime, “LIFE” or “Saturday Evening Post?” (Pick ’em.) Who would regret their choice in the 1972 election — a Nixon or McGovern voter? (It still depends on whom you ask.)

In the 1970s, Matthews at one time or another wrote for both the “Democrat & Chronicle” and “The Times-Union.” Slightly older, he taught me a lot, mostly while mingling around the newsroom. Some referenced journalism, more sheer life. Most of this column is written in the past tense. I hope it needn’t be. Any time you want to write or speak, Bob, we’re ready to read and hear.

Curt Smith is the author of 17 books, including his most recent,”The Presidents and the Pastime: The History of Baseball and the White House.” He is a former speechwriter to President George H. W. Bush, Associated Press “Best in New York State” radio commentator, and senior lecturer of English at the University of Rochester. He writes twice monthly for Gannett. Email: curtsmith@acc.net.