SODUS — An 83-year-old woman died on Saturday after she was pinned between her vehicle and an off-road vehicle in her driveway.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that Marie Costello was pinned between the vehicles shortly before 2 p.m. on Route 88. Despite efforts by first responders, she did not survive her injuries. The off-road vehicle that pinned her was operated by a family member at the time of the incident.

No further information had been released on any possible charges as of Saturday night.