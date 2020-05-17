A Bloomfield man who witnessed a boating accident in Hopewell died while tried to help the victims.

HOPEWELL — According to Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson, a boating accident — involving an adult and an 8-year-old boy — took place around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, May 16, in a small body of water off County Road 4 in the Town of Hopewell. Raymond L. Foster, 36, of Canandaigua was operating a personal watercraft with the boy when it crashed, according to the sheriff's office.

A bystander, Christopher Lee Barber, 38, of Bloomfield, saw the crash and entered the water to render aid. Deputies arriving on the scene found him to be unconscious and unresponsive. They quickly removed him from the water and began performing CPR. He was taken to Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, where he was pronounced dead.

Foster and the boy were conscious and breathing when deputies arrived, and they were flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

The incident is under investigation, the sheriff's department said.

First responders from Shortsville Fire Department, Shortsville Ambulance, Hopewell Fire Department and Canandaigua Emergency Squad also responded to the scene.