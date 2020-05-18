The Cheshire Community Action Team and Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department will hold a COVID-modified version of its traditional Memorial Day activities at 10 a.m. May 23.

The hamlet will be decorated with flags and bunting for the parade of firetrucks and classic cars at 10 a.m. The wreath-laying ceremony at Pine Bank Cemetery will include a bagpipe solo and eulogy at 10:30 a.m.

Visitors and participants are invited to Pierce Park for an in-car picnic. Attendees must bring their own food and beverages, and are urged to use masks and practice social distancing.

Anyone wanting to drive in the parade should report to the back parking lot of CVFD on state Route 21 no later than 9:30 a.m.