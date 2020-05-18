A portion of the Ontario County road will close June 1.

The Ontario County Department of Public Works will close a portion of County Road 39 between Eddy Road and the village of Bloomfield beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, June 1.

Roadwork is expected to last approximately 16 weeks as work crews complete the replacement of several culverts.

Vehicles traveling northbound on County Road 39 will be detoured using the following route: Main Street, state Route 64, Eddy Road. Vehicles traveling southbound on County Road 39 will be detoured using the following route: Eddy Road, state Route 64, Main Street.

For more information, call 585-396-4000.