The Kiwanis Club of Greece is continuing its community service projects, as well as holding regular club and board meetings virtually.

The club donated $1,000 to the Boy Scout Troop 5 Campership Fund, which helps cover the $410 camp fee for each Scout. Kiwanian Angie Kananen is the troop liaison.

Greece Kiwanis also donated $200 to the Autism Nature Trail at Letchworth State Park.

Arlene Szebeda and Heather Henderson co-chaired the First Lady’s Project to assist homeless, foster and less fortunate youth. The spring service effort consisted of collecting items for 150 emergency boxes that went to families in need within the Greece Central School District. The focus was Easter basket-type items, as well as perishable and microwaveable foods.

The club sent a $200 check to Project Linus, which makes and donates blankets for children in need.

Greece Kiwanians support the Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf on a quarterly basis, but decided to give an additional $1,000 for immediate need. Jon Kuppinger, immediate past president and GEFS volunteer, presented the check in April.