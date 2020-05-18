Encountered Saturday: A spectactular waterfall, a baby turtle, and a marsh on a major migratory bird path

Rosie and I headed south on Saturday to Watkins Glen for a trek on the Catharine Valley Trail. We picked up the trail behind Watkins Glen High School and followed it with a slight detour through Montour Falls to Tumbling Waters. We could hear the roar even before we saw this spectacular waterfall.

We happened upon a tinier attraction, too — a baby turtle was making its way to the marsh. Rosie was kind. By the way, birds are big here. Very important ones. We learned from the Finger Lakes Land Trust that Queen Catharine Marsh, seen from the trail, is designated an Important Bird Area by the New York Audubon. This marsh is one of only a few remaining headwater marshes in the Finger Lakes and lies along the Atlantic Flyway, an key east coast path for migratory birds. Check this out at gofingerlakes.org.

See you on the trail!