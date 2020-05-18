The child was unharmed, but her mother, Linzy S. Patrick, and a Williamson man, Geno Ravon Thomas, are facing charges

The Wyoming Highway Patrol on Monday evening located the Nissan SUV with a Farmington mother and her daughter who were last seen early Friday morning in the Henrietta area.

The vehicle, which was driven by Davon R. Thomas, was stopped on Interstate 25 in Douglas, Wyoming, at 8:26 p.m. eastern time (6:26 p.m. mountain time), according to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies.

Linzy Patrick and daughter Naiell were also in the vehicle. As a result of the traffic stop and subsequent investigation by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Thomas was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, driving under suspension and speed exceeding 80 mph, deputies said.

Additionally, Patrick was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (MDMA), possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine), possession of a controlled substance-plant form, endangering the welfare of a child and open container, deputies said.

Both were held in custody.

Naiell was unharmed and was turned over to child protective services. Social Services in Ontario County will work with CPS in Wyoming on getting the child returned to New York, deputies said.

FARMINGTON — Ontario County sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for a Farmington mother and daughter who were last seen in the Henrietta area in the early morning hours of May 15.

Linzy S. Patrick, 35, and 4-year-old Naiell “Nani” Iyah may be in the company of Geno Ravon Thomas, 35, of Williamson, according to deputies.

The group may be in the Monroe or Wayne County area or could possibly be headed to the southern states.

All are believed to be traveling in a gray 2020 Nissan SUV bearing NY Reg: JRE3048.

When last seen, Patrick was showing signs of an altered mental status, deputies said. Sheriff's investigators are looking to check on her welfare and the welfare of her daughter.

Anyone who has had contact with this group since last Friday or has any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Lee Martin at 800-394-4560.