Christopher J. Bell, 25, is facing several misdemeanor charges, according to deputies

A Lyons man is facing several charges after entering a home Sunday and striking one of the residents, according to Wayne County sheriff’s deputies.

Christopher J. Bell, 25, was charged with misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree trespass and third-degree assault, deputies said.

The occupant of the home suffered a bloody nose and the person’s left eye was swollen shut, deputies said. Bell also damaged the person’s glasses, deputies said.

Bell was taken to the Wayne County Jail for fingerprints and photographs. He is scheduled to appear in Lyons Town Court on June 23 to answer the charges.