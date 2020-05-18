This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

PALMYRA — The Union Agricultural Society at Palmyra board of directors decided “having the Wayne County Fair in 2020 is not in the best interest for our participants, volunteers and patrons.”

The 165th annual Wayne County Fair that was scheduled for Aug. 10-15 is canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

“The decision is an emotional one as the annual tradition brings so much to the community and all involved; however, keeping everyone healthy and safe is the No. 1 priority,” said Pamela Ferranti, president of the Fair board. “The reopening of fairs and festivals fall within New York’s Phase IV. A decision from New York state to grant the approvals required to allow the Fair to move forward with the Fair is not likely to arrive until mid-July, and that assumes there were no further delays in the advancement of the phases required to open an event which includes mass gatherings.

“Safety requirements and preparations to the buildings and grounds, limiting the number of patrons in the grandstand and entertainment areas as required to maintain the current 6 feet social distancing rules, were also taken into consideration when making this very difficult decision.”

The Wayne County Fair averages 30,000 attendees annually and is run by volunteers.

“The Fair and all that it means to us, and to what it has meant to so many organizations, businesses and patrons, has to be considered, but we will be back in 2021,” Ferranti said. “We have a special community with tremendous support and love for all that the Fair represents.”

The 165th Fair is scheduled for Aug. 9-14, 2021.