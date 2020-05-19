The Clyde-Savannah school community came together to show its support for the Class of 2020 in a drive-thru celebration at Clyde-Savannah High School.

Seniors and their families drove past in their cars, decked out in purple and gold. Signs and noisemakers were used to show support for the seniors.

“We’re so thankful for all the support for our seniors and we’re happy we could do this for them,” Principal Craig Pawlak said.

Several houses near the high school were decorated in support of the seniors. Community members showed their support by waving to seniors in their cars as they drove to and from the high school. Banners were hung on the main streets of Clyde and Savannah, which made for another fun sight for the seniors.