Kari Hamelinck, of Newark, is the new assistant principal at Newark Middle School. Her three-year appointment was approved by the Board of Education.

“Kari came to the middle school last year as an interim and dove right in,” Principal Teresa Prinzi said. “She is student-focused in her decision-making. She has built great connections with students, staff and families. Kari has a great deal of instructional experience that will aid in the teaching and learning process. I am very excited to be continuing our work together.”

“I am thrilled to continue in this role at the middle school,” Hamelinck said. “It has been an amazing year building connections with staff, students and families, and I am excited to continue to work with the middle school team.”

Last September, the BOE approved Hamelinck’s one-year interim appointment to fill the assistant principal vacancy created by John Ginter’s departure to become principal of Lincoln School.

Hamelinck was an instructional coach in the three elementary schools of Newark Central School District. She taught universal prekindergarten and kindergarten at Perkins School, and was a third grade teacher and administrative intern at Kelley School.

Hamelinck received her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Fredonia, master’s degree in education from Nazareth College and administrative degree from SUNY Oswego.

Sandra Ordan, of Victor, will become an administrative intern at NMS this July, functioning part-time as an assistant principal and continuing as the district’s multi-tiered system of supports coordinator. Her appointment was approved by the BOE.

“I am so excited about this opportunity to learn from Teresa and Kari, and to work with such a great group of teachers and counselors at Newark Middle School,’’ Ordan said.

“Sandra is just a wealth of knowledge, and to have the opportunity to have her placed at the middle school for her internship is a win for our students, staff and families,” Prinzi said. “I am looking forward to working alongside Sandra in the coming year.”

Ordan has worked in the district for 13 years, including as a school psychologist at the elementary schools. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Ithaca College and master’s degree in school psychology at Rochester Institute of Technology. Ordan is working on her administrative certificate at the University of Rochester.