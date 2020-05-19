The county's total count of confirmed cases reaches 163, while deaths remain at 12

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

Ontario County reported 9 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the county’s total count of confirmed cases to 163. This comes after 25 newly-reported cases last Thursday out of Elm Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Home in Canandaigua.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the county remains at 12, according to the latest report Tuesday from Ontario County Public Health.

Of the 163 total cases, 76 people have recovered and 7 people remained hospitalized. In addition, 164 people were quarantined Tuesday, and 3,307 tests had come back negative.