Parents express concern over uncertainty around summer camps

Alexia Tate snagged a coveted spot for her 9-year-old son Desmond at a summer day camp and had been looking forward for months to his participation in a much-loved rite of passage — and having some downtime for herself.

Now, she’s mulling the possibility of Camp Mommy.

“Everything's just kind of on hold for right now,” she said.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, camp leaders are awaiting guidance from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Department of Health on whether camps can open this summer.

The uncertainty is making unhappy campers out of parents.After months of supervising online assignments and classes — while juggling their own jobs and responsibilities — parents are now confronting the possibility of having to keep their children engaged and supervised over the summer.

The past couple of months have been hectic for Tate, an early childhood music educator and a mother of a fourth-grader from Peekskill.

“I've been juggling, teaching my own classes and helping my son stay focused and working on his school work and keeping him occupied,” she said.

For Tate, virtual camps — which some camps have started to talk about — have no appeal.

“I won't want to do a virtual camp. I'm tired of all the screen time. I can't imagine paying camp fees for a virtual experience,” she said.

She has not talked with her son about the possibility that camp will be canceled.

“I think as parents, we're trying to take on that emotional labor ourselves and you know, not burden him with thinking about it,” she said.

'A holding patern'

Camps may be able to open safely if the virus' spread dissipates in the state, said Susie Lupert, executive director of the American Camp Association for New York and New Jersey.

"We are still in a holding pattern while we try to determine with both the state and the federal government how they believe kids can gather in a safe way," she said. "As of today, camps are certainly going forward with enrollments and hiring staff and we are hopeful that we can have some summer."

About 80,000 children in New York attend licensed summer camps, according to Lupert.

New York officials are still debating whether the state will approve summer camps to open, but they are increasingly concerned about a growing number of children who are who getting sick from a coronavirus-linked illness.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration said Sunday they are developing guidelines if summer camps were to open, but they are undecided on their plans amid a Kawasaki-type virus that appears to be linked to COVID-19 and sickening kids.

"With the new cases that we’re realizing with children, we’re relooking at those guidelines," said Robert Mujica, the state budget director, at a briefing Sunday.

"Other states around us were also moving to open summer camps; they’ve also slowed down that process."

Summer camps are eager to get guidance from the state on whether they can open, saying they provide thousands of jobs and give parents a place to bring their children as they head back to work because the state's businesses are starting to open.

Parts of upstate New York have started the process of reopening some businesses, but camps would likely be part of the last phase of the state's opening schedule.

Mujica said camps will know the state's decision weeks before they would open in late June, saying they would still have time to prepare for the season.

"So we will get guidance out and make a decision way in time before that. But right now, the public health concern is first," he said.

At least five children children have died and more than 120 have become sick in New York from an inflammatory disease that might be linked to coronavirus.

The illness appears similar to Kawasaki disease or toxic shock syndrome, including a persistent fever.

Cuomo has increasingly raised concerns about the illness, warning it might be a new phase of the virus that has killed more than 22,600 people in New York.

"We’ve been looking at summer camps because they were already gatherings and they obviously have density," Cuomo said "This issue with this Kawasaki-like syndrome is, I think, very important."

Cuomo called it a "a syndrome we are just discovering" and could impact any decision to allow summer camps, whether it be sleepaway camps or day camps.

"I think the numbers are going to be much, much higher," Cuomo said of the illness affecting children.

"And we need to know that as a society. We were told children are not affected, and we've been operating on that basis, and that's one conversation with summer camps when you say children are not affected," he said.





Ideas for reopening

Last week, the American Camp Association released an outline of how camps might reopen, with ongoing testing and screening of campers and staff, strict rules to cover hand-washing and social distancing, and increased sanitary standards for dining areas.

Maybe summer camps could have smaller group sizes or screen each child and staff each morning to ensure they are not potentially sick with coronavirus.



Or maybe sleepaway camps could open if they stay on the grounds and don't take trips or travel into the nearby town during the week.



Those are some of the ideas camps across New York and the nation are considering as they work with state and federal officials to determine whether they could safely open this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered schools and businesses across the U.S.



In New York, camp leaders are awaiting more guidance from the governor and the state Department of Health on whether camps in at least some parts of the state could open in late June or into July and August.



It's still too soon to say.



"As we’re looking toward the governor to reopen the economy, it does provide an opportunity for us to say, ‘Look, we can do this safely for children. It’s critical to get parents back to work to get businesses reopen. You can’t have one without the other,'" Lupert said.

Locally, at the 4H Camp Bristol Hills, operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension, there are still plenty of opportunities for additional activities in the late summer and fall should the camp be able to operate then, according to Tim Davis, executive director of the camp program. With Governor Andrew Cuomo's decision to initiate the New York State on PAUSE Act in March, Davis said staff were still able to access the camp grounds to do regularly maintenance work by April 1.

"We’ve been looking to make sure the camp facility is ready to use if the camping facility can open," Davis said in a phone interview last week, prior to the board's decision.

Aside from summer programs, the camp also offers on-site rentals for organizations interested in doing team-building programs. And as of now, no decision has been made on whether to cancel those activities, with the board taking a wait-and-see approach, according to Davis.

"The board can offer the programs to us if we get to Phase 4" of Cuomo's action plan to add more businesses to the reopening process. But that requirement has not been met yet, Davis said. "That’s been made very clear to us."

YMCA camps

Until Cuomo makes a decision, registration for YMCA summer camps will remain open.

The Alliance of New York State YMCAs is in the process of pulling guidance and information from the CDC and the health department on how to operate this summer.

“We’re doing our homework to the best that we can to try to begin to prepare, really not knowing what the summer camp experience will look like,” said Kyle Stewart, the group's executive director. “But we are committed to providing that if we’re able.”

There are 37 YMCAs in New York with over 135 facilities.

Several YMCAs are providing childcare for essential workers, serving children ages 5 to 12. Certain protocols are in place, including restrictions on the number of kids allowed in each room.

If permitted to open, changes to camps may include physical distancing requirements, more consistent handwashing, disinfectants and other precautions. Meal preparation may also change, camp officials in New York said.

“We’re pulling what we know now about how we’re all living right now, with the social distancing and making sure we’re washing our hands and those kinds of things, and trying to think ‘how does that apply to camp?’” Stewart said.

Making adjustments

Camp leaders are expected to make the case that they should be allowed to reopen in parts of the state where the virus has waned, talking about the jobs they create and the importance of getting kids outside so their parents can work.

But some camps have already made major adjustments.

Camp Good Days, which was founded 41 years ago as a recreational escape for children and adults with cancer and their families, has facilities in Rochester, Buffalo, Ithaca and Syracuse. It is in a unique position when it comes to health and safety because many of its campers already have compromised immune systems, said founder Gary Mervis.

Camp leadership decided to push the tentative opening of the camp’s summer season, which would normally begin in late June, to August 1.

“We’ve never had a summer where we didn’t have camp,” Mervis said. “Somehow we’ve always made it possible, so that children looking forward to camp can have that opportunity.”

Plans are already in motion to restrict the amount of campers on site at one time and to rearrange beds in the cabins and dining hall. All volunteers and staff members will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures taken regularly.

The camp is also considering pushing its programs farther into the fall than would be typical, to accommodate as many campers as possible over a longer period.

“It is a very fluid situation,” Mervis said. “If we’re able to (open), we’re all set to go.”

Camp Stella Maris, on Conesus Lake in Livingston County, is one of the largest in the Finger Lakes, drawing more than 2,300 kids during a nine-week period. Its summer staff of more than 150 people, many of them college students, is already hired. But it’s unclear when they should begin work to prepare the camp, said executive director John Quinlivan.

“This is the first time that we’ve had to look at something of this magnitude,” he said, noting that they’ve navigated outbreaks of H1N1 influenza and measles in years past.

It's possible the camp’s capacity could be decreased to encourage social distancing, or that campers and staff will be required to wear masks. Cabins may be reconfigured to increase space between beds, and cleaning procedures will likely change, he said.

A camper roster that’s even a little smaller than normal means the camp’s bottom line will take a hit, Quinlivan said:

“The summer is our big thing. If we run that at a lower level, camp will survive, but it will drain a lot of our savings,” Quinlivan said.

Meanwhile, in Peekskill, Tate has given some thought to what Camp Mommy would look like.

“I think that it would be like, get up and do yoga, do some reading and do some crafts. All the snacks and lunchtime will be really regimented,” she said, with a laugh. “Then, maybe play some games in the backyard, create an obstacle course or whatever it is. I would have to get up and start being physical, which I don't think I can do much of."

Additional reporting by Patrick Harney Messenger Post Media staff writer.