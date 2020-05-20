Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor invites New Yorkers to take part in the 2020 Canalway Challenge, tracing history and tracking miles along New York’s canals and Canalway Trail.

Part fitness challenge and part journey of discovery, the Canalway Challenge is free and registration is open to people of all ages and abilities.

“Staying healthy is a No. 1 priority for everyone right now,” said Bob Radliff, executive director. “The Canalway Challenge is a great way for people to get outside and invest in mental and physical health, while exploring the canals in their local area.”

Participants register at eriecanalway.org/explore/challenge for mileage goals of 15, 90, 180 or 360 miles. These goals can be completed while walking, running or cycling on the Canalway Trail, or paddling safe sections of the canal system. The challenge runs through October.

“Set alongside our state’s iconic canals, the Canalway Challenge offers participants an opportunity to enjoy the bucolic landscapes of upstate New York, exercising their minds and bodies while also practicing safe social distancing,” said Brian Stratton, director of the NYS Canal Corp.

Families are encouraged to use the Canalway Challenge to supplement home-based learning about state history. Educational worksheets and learning resources are available from the National Heritage Corridor to complement what children will see while on the trail.

Participants in last year’s Canalway Challenge logged 285,000 miles, the equivalent of circling the Earth 11 times.

Participants should follow all Department of Health guidelines for social distancing, masks and proper hygiene while on the Canalway Trail and when visiting state parks, historic sites and communities along the way.