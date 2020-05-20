Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Steven Amish and Kathryn Thomas, of Macedon; Kaitlyn Bonczyk and Paige Steffen, of Ontario; and Skylar Smith, of Walworth, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Norberto Cervantes, of Williamson, is exhibiting artwork in the 2020 Student Juried Art Exhibition at SUNY Oneonta. Cervantes received the Andritz-Rightmire Award for creativity with “Digital Self Portrait.”

Jordan Hill and Michaela Shaffer, of Lyons; Emily Aman, Douglas Hoyt, Heather Hoyt, Eva Lyko, Jessica Nussbaumer, Adriana Schenk, Hannah Smith, Velipone Vanphila and Alanna Viscosi, of Macedon; Miles Anglin, Alex Boucher, Emma Lewis, Maddison Moore, Brooke Pagliuso and Danielle Stevens, of Marion; Jillian Blodgett, Amanda Hutteman and Marshall McFarland, of Newark; Hannah Shales and Emily Welch, of Ontario; Sylvia Boheen, Justin Boyer, Michaela Darbyshire, Amanda Duchesneau, Nicole Goulette, Megan Kipp, Jenna Newpher, Kali Toomey and Ian Wissick, of Palmyra; Julia Secor and Lauren Secor, of Savannah; Joseph Fisher, Lauren Johnson, Joseph Pickett and Bryanna Roos, of Walworth; Angelena Barclay, Grace Caternolo, Abram Collier and Courtney Smith, of Williamson; and Kaitlyn Sutton, of Wolcott, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Benjamin Kearns, of Palmyra, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 4.0 quality point average.

McKenna Middlebrook, of Newark; Corin Deloge and Allets Schicker, of Palmyra; and Kailey Crosby and Allison Stark, of Walworth, graduated in May 2020 from SUNY Potsdam.

Emily Ostroski, of Wolcott, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Bob Jones University in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA. Ostroski majors in communication disorders.

North Rose-Wolcott alumna Shealyn Shattuck recently received a Chancellor’s Undergraduate Scholarship at Cayuga Community College. This spring, Shattuck will graduate with an Associate of Science in liberal arts and sciences: mathematics and science. She will attend SUNY Oswego in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in adolescence education grades 7-12: mathematics.

Justice Smith, of Lyons; Connor Lawson, of Ontario; and Samanta Osorio-Ortiz, of Wolcott, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.