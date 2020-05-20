I really enjoyed taking a stroll down memory lane with Bob Chavez in Sunday’s Daily Messenger (May 17) as he recounted the glories of Naples High School sports. I was there for many of them. Here’s the rest of the story that Bob didn’t mention ...

Bob got his start as a sportswriter in Naples. I was the owner of the Naples Record back in the 1990s and one day this young kid shows up and says he wants to be a sportswriter. Didn’t know him, never met him, but I liked what I saw and heard so I hired him on the spot; his first newspaper job.

The part Bob usually enjoys telling is that he didn’t make any money. I paid him with pizza coupons from Luigi’s Pizzeria, one of my advertisers, although I’m sure I gave him a few bucks now and then.

The fact that he went on to become a successful sportswriter and sports editor with both the Daily Messenger and the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle — and that he’s still employed today when thousands of newspaper people are out of work — is a testament to his talent and dedication. He always put in a great effort — even when he was working for pizza.

And when it comes to high school sports, Bob really gets it. He wrote a column a year or two ago based upon a single rebound grabbed by a Bloomfield kid who didn’t get much playing time. It came at a turning point in a big game and Bob zeroed in with a touching piece about what high school sports can mean to kids, even benchwarmers.

When it comes to Naples, he nailed it — Gary Schenk is a legend. Yes, his stats are incredible, but the way his kids played was even more incredible, and Bob was quick to recognize those special qualities in coach and team.

Keep up the good work, Bob.

Mike Fowler is a Naples resident.