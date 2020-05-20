Bishop Salvatore Matano plans to provide specific instructions soon

ROCHESTER— Rochester and the rest of the Finger Lakes region have entered the first phase of reopening, but churches will be among the last sectors to welcome people back for gatherings.

While churches have not received any specific instructions from the state on reopening, Rochester Bishop Salvatore Matano has instructed Catholic churches like St. Mary's in Rochester to begin preparing for services.

“The Catholic Courier” outlines a memo from the bishop in which he says he plans to provide parishes with detailed policies and guidelines for the celebration of Mass and other sacraments, but that parish leaders should consider how to regulate attendance at services.

Matano said leaders may need to encourage parishioners to attend Mass on other days and to consider if more services should be added.

The bishop said church pews will be disinfected, nurseries closed, hymnals and other papers will be removed and fountains and pools will be empty. The bishop also said parishioners will have to wear face masks to services and instead of collection baskets, parishioners will be encouraged to give online. Altar services are also out.

"The keyword is going to be flexibility, and that's flexibility on the part of the bishop. It's going to be flexibility on the part of pastors and flexibility on the other part of the congregation,” New York Catholic Conference Director of Communications Dennis Poust said. “There may be churches where it's inappropriate to hold a Mass because they are too small and any number of people, it's just too tight. There are some large churches where if you're limited to even 10% capacity, you can stop a pretty decent amount of people in there."

Despite all the precautions, the bishop said anyone attending Mass or any public gathering during the pandemic faces the risk of contracting the coronavirus. He advises anyone who is sick, or fears getting sick, to stay home.