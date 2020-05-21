Barbara-Ann Mattle, of Webster, will retire after 37 years as CEO of Child Care Council Inc., effective June 30.

During her tenure, Mattle was successful in supporting child care development and enhancing the quality of child care locally and nationally. She helped build the Council from an agency with a $20,000 budget and a staff of one or two people into the largest child care resource and referral agency in the state with a $7 million budget, 60 employees, and offices in Monroe, Livingston and Wayne counties.

Programs and services expanded under Mattle’s leadership, including family and school-age child care program registration and inspection services, legally exempt child care enrollment and inspections, an early childhood professional library, and a Repurpose and More Store.

Mattle also facilitated the Region II New York State Regional Infant/Toddler Resource Center in nine counties, NYS Pyramid Model program, USDA child and adult food programs sponsorship, and the Eat Well/Play Hard nutrition program in eight counties.

Other program accomplishments included launching a special needs service; multilingual interpretation and support services (Spanish, Swahili, Arabic and Urdu); and a nine-county infant/toddler childhood mental health consultation service. Child Care Council became one of 10 sites across the country selected to participate in the Vroom project, a partnership with the Bezos Family Foundation and Child Care Aware of America to strengthen the relationship between child care providers and families by focusing on brain-building language and tools.

“I am extremely proud of my more than three decades of work to improve and support the development of high-quality child care programs in New York state,” Mattle said. “We accomplished a great deal on behalf of area children and families, child care providers and early educators, working with the Council board of directors, leadership team and staff. I want to thank each of them for their amazing work and support over the years to improve access to child care and connect families with quality child care.”

Mattle has earned numerous awards, including the Notable Women in Human Services Hall of Fame and Human Services Council of New York’s 2020 Strong Nonprofits Leader Award; Rochester Business Journal’s 2019 Icon Honors award; 2018 National Family Child Care Organization Family Child Care Accreditation Project of the Year; Family Child Care Association of New York State’s 2018 Friend of Family Child Care Award; and 2017 RIT Alumnus of the Year. She made national presentations on topics from how to operate a child care center to career options and child care center financial management.

Mattle is a certified facilitator and accredited observer trainer from the National Family Child Care Association, a certified trainer in eco-friendly child care, and a SUNY-certified New York state health and safety trainer. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Rochester Institute of Technology, child care certificate from St. John Fisher College, and certificate in child care center facility design from Harvard and Tufts University.