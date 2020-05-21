Keith R. Infarinato, 32, of 39 Picture Book Park, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and cited for moving from a lane unsafely and driving at a speed not reasonable and prudent, according to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies.

WEST BLOOMFIELD — A West Bloomfield man is facing charges after a crash Wednesday afternoon on Routes 5 and 20 near Olmstead Road.

Keith R. Infarinato, 32, of 39 Picture Book Park, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and cited for moving from a lane unsafely and driving at a speed not reasonable and prudent, according to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies said the vehicle Infarinato was driving crashed into a sign post and two pieces of farm equipment. Deputies said they found the driver walking on Picture Book Park.

Infarinato was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, deputies said. He is scheduled to appear in West Bloomfield Town Court at a later date.

West Bloomfield and Ionia firefighters, deputies, state troopers and Honeoye Falls Ambulance responded to the scene.