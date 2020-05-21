We are writing to endorse Julianne Miller for the Canandaigua School Board.

Her extensive and varied educational background makes her the perfect member for the board — involved with the school board while in high school, master’s degree, teaching certification, past teacher of middle and high schools, currently in college educational setting, worked in public and private school systems, mother of three school-age children, curriculum development, student support services, boosters member, volunteer for her children’s extracurricular activities.

We have worked with Julianne Miller going on two years in the capacity of president and vice president of the Soccer Boosters. Julianne has stepped up to the plate numerous times by volunteering her time. She volunteers her time not only because she is a truly generous and kind mother, but mostly because she wants to support the over 150 student athletes that our Booster club represents.

Most recently, she took the lead in the planning and execution of our annual soccer banquet. She developed the plan, organized volunteers, worked within the budget and parameters given her, and pulled off a fabulous and memorable event. Her communication skills and professionalism are exemplary. It has been not only our pleasure to work with her, but also to call her a friend. We support her bid to the school board 100%.

Jessica Cangemi and Beth Perdan

Canandaigua