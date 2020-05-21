Misty looked like a half-grown, scared kitten living under a deck with few homes nearby. Well, surprise, she’s a pretty 6-pound young adult who can’t get enough lap time.

Misty is spayed and ready for a permanent indoor home. Fostered with other cats, she might do well with school-age children or a well-behaved dog.

Email info@petadoptionnetwork.org to contact Pet Adoption Network.