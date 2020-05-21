A 36-year-old Canandaigua man has been missing since Tuesday, May 19, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.

Timothy M. Read has been missing from his Woodland Park Circle residence since May 19. He was last seen at 7:30 p.m. at the Crosby's gas station, where he used a debit card to make a purchase. Since then there has been no contact from him nor any activity on his debit account, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on Read's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 585-394-4560.