The Wayne County Local EFSP Board recently received $32,905 in federal funds through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the emergency food and shelter national board program.

This selection was made by a national board chaired by FEMA and consisting of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.

The Local Board is charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the county. It is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under Phase 37 appropriations for the program. Email johnson@waynecap.org for information.

Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an account system; practice nondiscrimination; demonstrate the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and have a voluntary board. Qualified agencies are urged to apply.

Agencies interested in applying for emergency food and shelter program funds must complete the application at waynecap.org/events. Completed applications should be emailed to Crystal Manktelow at crystal.manktelow@waynecap.org. No hard copy, mailed or faxed applications will be considered.

Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on June 10.