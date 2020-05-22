A small service is planned for Monday morning at North Farmington Friends Cemetery

FARMINGTON — Because of the state-imposed restrictions on public assembly during the current coronavirus pandemic, the town has decided to have a small number of people administer this year’s Memorial Day ceremony.

The program will be held at the North Farmington Friends Cemetery, located off County Road 8 and Sheldon Road, at 9 a.m. Monday, May 25.

While attendance this year is restricted, the ceremony will be recorded and shared with the public on Facebook and on the town website soon after.

Town officials encourage residents to visit cemeteries throughout the weekend in remembrance of those who have served the country and community.