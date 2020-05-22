The Kershaw Park beach and bathhouse are scheduled to open June 27

CANANDAIGUA — The Memorial Day weekend may be the ceremonial first weekend of summer, but because of the health and safety issues associated with the coronavirus pandemic, all beaches in Ontario County will be closed.

This includes the county’s Deep Run and Ontario beaches as well as Kershaw Park beach in the city of Canandaigua, Onanda Park and Butler Road beaches in the town of Canandaigua, and Sandy Bottom beach in the town of Richmond.

For the safety of residents, the beaches will remain closed to swimming until further notice, interim County Administrator Brian Young said.

The Kershaw Park beach and bathhouse most likely won’t open until June 27, according to City Manager John Goodwin. That would put the opening roughly in the fourth phase of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's phased-in approach to reopening the Finger Lakes region.

The decision is made with the health and safety of the community in mind, Goodwin said. But cost and other factors also influenced the city’s decision.

June is usually a light month for beach use, although that is typically when schools are open, which they are not now. Water temperatures also are lower this time of year. How low?

“The water is like the Polar Plunge,” Goodwin said.

The city has had some issues with park visitors — in particular the City Pier and Kershaw Park — failing to wear face masks and keeping 6 feet apart from others. And with warmer temperatures and sunny days in the forecast for not only the weekend but next week, city and county officials are urging the community to heed safety guidelines.

“With the first holiday of summer upon us, we also want to remind residents about the importance of their continued practice of social distancing, use of face coverings, and prohibition of large gatherings,” Young said.

Still, Councilmember Stephen Uebbing said he is hopeful that there is some leeway in reconsidering the later beach opening if COVID-19 numbers continue to go in the county’s favor.

“I wouldn’t want to take it off the table,” Uebbing said.

In anticipation of the beaches reopening later this summer, Ontario County Human Resources is accepting electronic applications for lifeguards at https://ontarioportal.mycivilservice.com/jobopps.

Goodwin said the city already has hired lifeguards, but they were informed that the season will likely start later and it's expected they will be available when the beach reopens.

“We think we have sufficient staff,” Goodwin said.