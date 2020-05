The woman is expected to survive; no suspects have been identified, according to Rochester police

Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed at least once in Rochester overnight.

Police said the 26-year-old Rochester woman was stabbed at least once in the upper body, on Central Park, off North Union Street, just before 12:30 a.m. today.

The woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not mentioned any suspects at this time.