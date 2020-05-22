Sun returns Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the holiday weekend

A high pressure that has kept the weather in the Finger Lakes region near perfect will slowly continue to slide east today, allowing a pesky area of low pressure that has been dumping inches of flooding rain on the southeast the last few days to finally move into the Mid-Atlantic, with clouds and some showers reaching here.

Friday starts off with a sunny sky, with high clouds slowly thickening from the south through the day. Most of the day will be quite nice, with temperatures once again in the lower to mid-70s. An isolated shower or two will try to develop during the afternoon, but most rain should hold off until around sunset.

Then, expect to see showers overnight with a few pockets of heavier rain as the low moves south of the area.

Saturday will start off mainly gray with showers, but will dry out nicely into the afternoon with some sun returning. Both Sunday and Memorial Day itself will feature plenty of dry time and just the slight chance of a shower or two. Temperatures through the weekend will hold in the mid-70s, with 80 still in the forecast for Monday.

The heat should begin to build into next week, with the jet stream lifting northward, moving a ridge overhead. Humidity will also be building, making it finally feel like summer, fittingly, as this weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer.