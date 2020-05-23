The "XL" edition of the program premieres Sunday, May 24

Seth Reece of Shortsville is one of 12 people participating in Discovery's latest edition of the program "Naked and Afraid XL." The show, in its sixth season

The "XL" version of the show features veterans of previous editions of "Naked and Afraid" surviving 40 days in the South African savannah without clothing, food or water other than what they can find for themselves. In this season, they have the ability to banish those who aren't pulling their weight. Reece, an avid hunter, previously took part in the 10th season of the primary "Naked and Afraid" program, which aired in 2019.The show premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 24 on Discovery Channel and on go.discovery.com