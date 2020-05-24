Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Achievements

Thomas Berley, of Canandaigua, received the 2020 Calvin Leslie Lewis Prize Scholarship in the dramatic arts at Hamilton College in Clinton. The award goes to students who demonstrate an interest and ability in oral communication, and participate in programs in the dramatic arts. Berley majors in creative writing and theater.

Kendra Legters, of Bloomfield, recently received the Outstanding Student Award in equine management at Midway University in Kentucky.

Dean's List

Tanner Kimball, of Bloomfield; Cody Cooper, of Farmington; and Kirsten Haggerty, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jordan Susa, of Farmington, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of New England in Maine. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Graduations

Julie Felluca, of Canandaigua, and Jennifer Haddock, of Farmington, recently graduated with Bachelor of Science degrees in nursing from Western Governors University.

Hannah Stewart, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in environmental conservation and sustainability, magna cum laude, from the University of New Hampshire.