Three members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office working as jail deputies have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

In a press release, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says that the three deputies learned of their test results on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. The office's COVID Command Post has initiated contact tracing protocols, and all three deputies are now being quarantined at their homes.

The Sheriff's Office says that they have reviewed videotape of the deputies to determine what other deputies, staff, or inmates may have been in contact with the COVID-positive deputies. The review indicated that proper masking and PPE protocols were followed and no inmates are believed to have been exposed to the virus. All staff members who came in contact with the infected deputies, however, are now being tested for COVID-19 and will be quarantined for 14 days.

It is not yet known where, when, or how the deputies contracted the virus, although tracing efforts suggest that there isn't any connection between the deputies.

“The health, safety and welfare of our staff and inmates is our top priority,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd K. Baxter in a press release. “The reason for implementing the MCSO COVID Command Post several months ago was to prepare for such an event. This allowed for us to be prepared for and quickly respond to the situation at hand, preventing additional exposure. The affected deputies remain in our thoughts and we wish them a speedy recovery.”

The Sheriff's Office said in the press release that they will continue screening and monitoring staff and inmates as part of the office's COVID-19 protocols.

While this is the first known case of COVID-19 amongst county jail personnel in Monroe County, at least one positive case had been confirmed at the Wayne County Jail.