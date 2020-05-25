ROCHESTER — Rochester Police Officers cleared out Ontario Beach Park Monday night after fights broke out.

RPD says the first fight broke out at around 8 p.m. on the pier. The captain at the scene said a command post was already set up, because incidents like this seem to happen at the park every Memorial Day weekend.

As the first fight was being addressed, several fights broke out, according to police.

Other agencies responded and helped clear out the park by around 8:30 p.m. according to RPD.

News 10NBC's crew at the scene reported seeing the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Irondequoit Police Department, as well as a "huge crowd."

Police said one person was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fights have broken out throughout the weekend.