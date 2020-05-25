Registered voters by now should have received an application to vote by mail in the June 23 election

There’s no reason not to vote by mail — and every reason to do so. Even if you plan to vote in person for the June 23 election, if you’ve already mailed in an absentee ballot you know for sure your vote will count — even if you forget to vote, get caught in a rainstorm or (hopefully not) come down sick on election day and don’t make it to the polls.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo in April directed the state Board of Elections to mail a postage-paid application for an absentee ballot to all eligible voters, giving voters the option to vote by mail for the June elections.

There is still the option to vote in person, either during early voting or on election day, June 23.

If you do vote in person, that will be the ballot that counts, said Charles Evangelista, Ontario County Board of Elections Democratic commissioner.

Registered voters this week received an application to vote by mail. Choose "Temporary Illness" as your reason for seeking an absentee ballot. The application is for June elections only and should be mailed back as soon as possible. Then, watch for your ballot to arrive in the mail. The Board of Elections has started the process of mailing ballots. Voters must return their ballots with the last day to postmark June 16.

There are two options for voting in person. Early voting will take place at the Ontario County Board of Elections, 2930 County Road 48 in Hopewell, from June 13 to June 21.

Polls are open on election day, June 23, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What’s on the June ballot in Ontario County?

Democratic presidential primary

On the ballot: 12 candidates; all dropped out of the race except for former Vice President Joe Biden.

27th Congressional District

The district covers all or portions of eight counties and encompasses more than half of Ontario County including Canandaigua, Farmington and Victor. On the ballot for the special election:

Nate McMurray, Democrat; Chris Jacobs, Republican; Duane Whitmer, Libertarian; and Mike Gamms, Green.

On the Republican primary ballot: Chris Jacobs, Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr. and Beth A. Parlato.

131st Assembly District

On the Republican primary ballot: Jeff Gallahan, Ann Marie Heizmann, Jeff Shipley, and Cindy Wade.

The district covers all of Ontario County and a portion of Seneca County.