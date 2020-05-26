Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

East Rochester

Danielle Bemis and Emily Hanss, of East Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with Master of Science in Education degrees from Nazareth College. Bemis majored in inclusive adolescence education. Hanss studied literacy education.

Kristen Hyland, Emily Kielbasinski, Vanessa Martinez, Alexandria Peck and Amanda Rose, of East Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Fairport

Emily Ayer, Caroline Bennett, Evan Burnett, Rachel Cocchiara, Julia Cougle, Tanner Crisafulli, Joshua Fess, Arianna Filiaci, Matthew Fioravanti, Teresa Gallagher, Emily Guerrera, Victoria Hartman, Griffin Henwood, Morgan Hughes, Marissa Kaiser, Grace Kelleher, Michael Kerxhalli, Parker Lawrence, Nicholas Lenhard, Holly Luke, Kaitlin Miale, Caitlyn Muncey, Amelia Paas, Morrison Plenge, Olivia Quattrociocchi, Jenna Simpson, Steven Sitter, Danielle Synowski, Seth Terzo, Brianna Tisa and Mary Turner, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jessica Barden, Carys Coates Martin, Austin Coppola, Keirra Cox, Cameron Hughes, Shannon Johansen, Alexander LaPoint, Linda Matz, Julia Monoski, Neal Peterson, Emily Prescott, Robert Rector, Leah Stryker and Jenna Sula, of Fairport, graduated in May 2020 with master’s and doctoral degrees from Nazareth College.

Kriss Benito Arokiaraj and Liam Gordon, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average.

Allison Cranmer and Duncan McKechney, of Fairport, graduated in May 2020 from SUNY Potsdam. Cranmer received a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Music in mathematics and music education, summa cum laude. McKechney earned a Bachelor of Music in musical studies, summa cum laude.

Ryan Heagerty Mallette, of Fairport, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration, cum laude, from the University at Buffalo. Mallette also was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list, which recognizes students for earning a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Laughlin Holmes, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Henrietta

Amy Aiken, Raechelle Hajduk, Kendra Jeffers, Christopher Kenney, Victoria Miller, Matthew Prindle and Shannon Sloan, of Henrietta, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Honeoye Falls

Griffin Knaak, of Honeoye Falls, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average. Knaak majors in business administration.

Pittsford

Alyssa Ange, Katrya Cichanowicz, Yuanyuan Li and Hanna Shebert, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2020 with master’s and doctoral degrees from Nazareth College.

Christopher Backes, Garrett Bartzsch, Savannah Bothner, Michael Buchman, Christopher Calabrese, Raabia Cheema, Thomas Cincebox, Elisa Rose de la Fuente, Grace Dolgos, Sarah Garber, Madeline Gelder, Briana Hanson, Quinlan Johnson, Nicole Kane, Hannah Kuper, Maxfield Lawther, Antoinette Marcoccia, Alivia Martin, Aliantha Palka, Jenna Phillips, Sophia Qureshi, Daniel Rothenberg, Gabriella Ruiz, Hannah Sertl, Ellie Shemirani, Julia Smith, Victoria Soong, Lindsay Spencer, Mackenzie Sweet, Katherine Thoma, Emily Virgil, Tegan Wright and Allison Yanoff, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Nikki Lam, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2020 with a Doctor of Medicine from Northeast Ohio Medical University.

Kathryn Lyubomirsky, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Music in music education and theater, summa cum laude, from SUNY Potsdam.

Christian Realbuto, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, from College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts.

Spencer Jones, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of New England in Maine. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Rochester

Rebecca Audi, Gabrielle Barcomb, Breven Bell, Raechel Campisi, Kari-Elyssa Cepero, Dana Dale, Samuel Diehl, Madeline Dovi, Elizabeth Ferrara, Emily George, Grace Gibbons, Anna Goings, Jaleesa Harewood, Anna High, Justin James, Madison Kaltenbach, Jordyn Kaufman, Katie Kelly, Soren Kilmer, Emmett Lewis-McKinzie, Izabelle Martinez, Emily Match, Isaac Nelson, Lindsey Nudds, Joanna Parker, John Carlo Pecheone, Felicia Perham, Isabella Ponticello, Kaya Pries, Sam Reisinger, Caroline Samsonik, Emily Anne Shechter, Nicole Sheldon, Cassidy Smith, Nathanael Sniatecki, Rachel Spezio, Emmarae Stein, Samantha Suveges, Madison Tavares, Deanna Tinch, Regan Wagner, Kerrigan Walters and Ariel Wiegand, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Lora Benson, Katherine Brewer, Caitlin Court, Christian Drew, Bradley Ford, Hanan Gahi, Ashley George, Gabriela Hernandez, Nickeisha Hinds, Alicia Hurlburt, Sirzen Kotin-Hogan, Elia Mezger, Elizabeth Murphy, Samantha Peebles, Amber Rice, Kristen Wozniak and Kharli Yates, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with master’s and doctoral degrees from Nazareth College.

Jenna Geary, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with a Master of Physician Assistant Science degree from Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania.

Madeleine Huston and Ally Strahl, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 from SUNY Potsdam. Huston received a Bachelor of Arts in history and theater, summa cum laude. Strahl earned a Bachelor of Arts in graphic design and new media.

Charlotte Kurzweil, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts degree from College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts.

Dana Wakeman, of Rochester, was named a 2020-21 Newman Civic Fellow by Campus Compact, a Boston-based nonprofit working to advance the public purposes of higher education. Wakeman studies political science at Siena College in Loudonville.

West Henrietta

Maya Cox, Amber Dangelmaier, Amy Dangelmaier, Danielle Deel, Abbey Heist, Lauren Heist, Shelby Lynn Neureuter, Danielle Schantz, Danielle Tracy, Elizabeth Tran and Matthew Zarzycki, of West Henrietta, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.