Two drive-thru events are scheduled to take place in Geneva and Canandaigua in June.

Two upcoming drive-thru events are scheduled for community food distribution. All Ontario County households are eligible. Pre-registration is required and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each household will receive three boxes of groceries containing dairy, cooked meat and produce such as milk, yogurt, cheese, chicken, ham, sausage, carrots, apples and so forth.

Event details:

Monday, June 8, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Geneva Enterprise Development Center (GEDC), 122 N. Genesee St. Geneva

Call 585-396-4522 to register

Monday June 15, Noon to 3 p.m.

Zion Fellowship 5188 Bristol Rd, Canandaigua

Call 585-396-4596 to register

The events are a “no-touch distribution” and proper social distancing must be maintained at all times.

When calling to register, leave your first and last name, phone number and the number of adults and children in your household. This will be a drive-thru model; stay in the car and put a piece of paper with your first and last name in the car window facing out for volunteers to see.

Please have the trunk cleaned out so the boxes of food can be put into it. Once your trunk is closed and tapped, you may drive away. If you cannot drive, you may call for other options.

The events are provided through a partnership of Canandaigua Churches in Action, the City of Geneva, Ontario County and Foodlink to provide a community-wide food distribution to supply households with food during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.