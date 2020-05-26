The town of Greece announced restaurant owners can apply for temporary outdoor seating permits

GREECE — The Town of Greece created a new way for restaurants to offer dine-in services.

Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich announced Tuesday restaurant owners can apply for temporary outdoor seating permits.

The permits will be emailed to business owners one to two days after supporting documentation is sent in, and once the permit is received, the restaurant can start offering outdoor seating immediately.

There is no fee for the permit, and business owners must supply a floor plan or request a walk-through inspection to ensure the business is following social distancing guidelines and access to parking lots and sidewalks isn’t blocked.

Questions about and requests for the permit can be sent to dbowers@greeceny.gov.

The town is asking businesses to submit the name of the business, the address, a phone number and email address, and either submit a drawing of the plan or a request to be scheduled for a free walk-through.

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy released the following statement:

“While we like the concept of opening outdoor dining spaces, it is important to not get out in front of a decision-making process. The decision to further open businesses in any region of New York State is Governor Cuomo’s and his only. To go against that without permission would not be advisable. The New York Forward phased strategy is not only designed to reopen businesses as quickly as practical, but also to assure customers that it is safe and secure to patronize them. We ask for the community’s patience while Governor Cuomo takes a data-driven, fact-based reopening approach that is good for both business and public health.”