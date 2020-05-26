Trevyan Rowe walked away from a Rochester school and was found days later in the Genesee River

ROCHESTER — A judge has ruled that the mother of Trevyan Rowe cannot sue the Rochester City School District or city over the death of her son, who died while he should have instead been at school.

Monroe County Court Judge Christopher Ciaccio, in a role as an acting state Supreme Court justice, also dismissed some claims from a lawsuit filed by the administrators of Trevyan's estate, while leaving intact a legal claim that the school district's negligence contributed to the teenager's March 2018 death. And the district has not of yet challenged a significant part of the estate's lawsuit, namely that it failed to properly supervise Trevyan.

Trevyan died in March 2018 after walking away from School 12 on South Avenue. His exit from school went unnoticed by staff there.

Less than an hour later, he was on the Frederick Douglass-Susan B. Anthony Memorial Bridge, from which he fell into the Genesee River and likely drowned. His body was not found until three days later after a community-wide search.

Last year, his mother sued both the city and school district, as did Monroe County Public Administrator Frank Iacovangelo, who was given authority over the estate. If there is money paid to the estate, it would still end up with his family. Trevyan's aunt and uncle said after his death that they had at least some claim as his legal guardians.

The tangled web of estate administration and multiple defendants, including the city and the school district, has now been unraveled some with Ciaccio's decision, and the stage set for future litigation proceedings or a possible settlement.

In his May 15 ruling, Ciaccio determined that:

• New York law clearly dictates that an estate's administrator must be the one to sue in an alleged wrongful death case, so Trevyan's mother does not have legal standing to sue.

• The legal claims against the city should be dismissed. In the estate lawsuit, the city was accused of negligence because a hunt for Trevyan was dropped after State Police found nothing unusual after a 911 call about a young man on the Frederick Douglass-Susan B. Anthony Memorial Bridge. The call came after Trevyan left school. The city argued that its emergency dispatchers did notify police of the report, prompting the State Police response.

• Some claims of City School District negligence can go forward, including allegations that school officials did not properly identify Trevyan's special needs as a student, did not adequately monitor his whereabouts and attendance, and did not recognize him as a possible suicide risk.

The school district wanted the dismissal of some claims that it "allowed Trevyan Rowe to leave the school grounds without authorization, and then failed to notify his caregivers or law enforcement, actions which led to his death," Ciaccio wrote. He refused to dismiss those claims.

An investigation into Trevyan's death by state education officials and the state Attorney General's Office revealed that the Rochester City School District badly failed the boy, in particular by not closely attending to his special education needs. Several teachers also falsely marked him as 'present' on the day he did not show up for class, and no one stopped him from walking away from the school.

Includes reporting from Rochester Democrat and Chronicle staff writer Justin Murphy