Some offices had closed while others offered window service and limited hours

After two months of veterinarians being limited to strictly emergency services, their offices are now reopened, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement on Sunday.

This comes as welcome news for pet owners who have been greeted with a number of changes at vet clinics and hospitals, including the closing of some offices or window service for medications and limited hours.

Pet owner Joel Hernandez said he’s worried about his pet’s health.

"We're only getting his monthly medicine, and that's it,” Hernandez said. “We haven't seen the vet for a couple of months. We're kind of worried that he's growing, so we're hoping he's fine."

Another pet owner, Lindsey Sherling, said with the weather getting hotter, her dog needs a haircut.

"I've been waiting for the vet to open, the dog groomers to open so he can go get a haircut. He's coming out and he's had a hard time being out,” Sherling said. “The heat is coming out. He's had a hard time coming out because his fur is so long. So, anything opening to get our dog taken care of would be the best."