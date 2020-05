The Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester and Finger Lakes Region Chapter, will offer the following programs and services virtually in June 2020.

The Basics (Spanish): 1 p.m. on June 16 and 1 p.m. on June 23.

Dementia Conversations: 11 a.m. June 24 and 1 p.m. on June 29.

Effective Communication Strategies: 10 a.m. on June 4, 7 p.m. on June 10, 1 p.m. on June 15, 10 a.m. on June 18 and 10 a.m. on June 23.

Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers, Early Stage (Spanish): 1 p.m. on June 18 (Part I) and 1 p.m. on June 24 (Part II).

Support Group: 1:30 p.m. on June 8, 4 p.m. on June 9, 3 p.m. on June 10, 4 p.m. on June 12, 11 a.m. on June 15, 1 p.m. on June 15, 3 p.m. on June 16, 4 p.m. on June 17, 3:30 p.m. on June 18, 1 p.m. on June 19, 1 p.m. on June 22, 1 p.m. on June 23, 3 p.m. on June 24, 2 p.m. on June 24, 11 a.m. on June 24, noon on June 25, 1 p.m. on June 25 and 6 p.m. on on June 25.

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia: 1 p.m. on June 5, 1 p.m. on June 8, 11 a.m. on June 10, 6 p.m. on June 15, 7:30 p.m. on June 15 (Spanish), 4 p.m. on June 17, 1 p.m. on June 26 and 4 p.m. on June 30.

Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior: 3 p.m. on June 8, 10 a.m. on June 12, 10 a.m. on June 16, 1 p.m. on June 22, 7 p.m. on June 24 and 10 a.m. on June 30.

Call (800) 272-3900, or visit alz.org/rochesterny or communityresourcefinder.org to register for a session.