Ontario County Public Health will hold a drive-thru rabies clinic from 9 a.m. to noon June 13 at 3019 County Complex Drive in Canandaigua.

The venue was changed from Geneva Hydrant Hose Co. to lessen the chance of COVID-19 exposure. Residents are asked to ensure all occupants stay in the car and wear a face covering while pets receive the rabies vaccine.

There is no cost to participate, but donations are accepted. All animals must be healthy, at least 3 months old, and on a leash or in a carrier. There should be only one pet per carrier. Pet owners are asked to bring past rabies certificates, if any.

Visit co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health for information.