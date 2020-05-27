As of July 1, Jason Dentel, of Palmyra, will be assistant principal of Newark High School. His three-year appointment was approved by the Newark Central School District Board of Education.

Dentel has performed the duties of an assistant principal since July 2019 as an administrative intern. He is working toward an administrative degree from SUNY Oswego.

“I am excited to be coming back to the High School next year,” he said. “The main office team of Tom, Tiffany and I have a great working relationship. Newark CSD is where I spent 20-plus years in the classroom and I am excited to start my administrative career in Newark. The district team has been, and will continue to be, a supportive group as we move Newark HS forward.”

Tiffany Cohrs, of Geneva, who started an administrative internship at NHS this year for her administrative degree at the University of Rochester, will continue in that capacity until June 2021.

“My relationship with Mr. Dentel really began with my love of soccer,” Principal Tom Roote said. “Anyone that knows me well understands that being a fan of the women’s national team is a guilty pleasure of mine that feeds my love of high school soccer and Coach Dentel’s work on the pitch. As the NHS girls program began to see more success, I found myself working more directly with Mr. Dentel via the teacher observation process.

“From here, things rapidly evolved into supporting his internship, which has been one of the most validating professional experiences I have ever had. He is extremely wise and his competence is off the charts. I often say the better he is, the better I am.”

Dentel was a sixth grade teacher at Newark Middle School for 13 years. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history and elementary education at SUNY Potsdam, and his master’s degree in education and human development from the College at Brockport.

Before coming to work for NCSD in 2014-15, Cohrs taught kindergarten and first grade in Lyons for 14 years.

“I’ve really enjoyed interning at the high school and feel like the administrative team is dynamic,’’ she said. “I think we all bring strengths to the table and collaborate really well.”

Roote said, “Working with Mrs. Cohrs has been an absolute joy. In truth, as I craft these thoughts, I am reaching for the exact moment when she began at NHS and I am unable to find an answer. I share this only to illuminate that she has settled perfectly into a nice seam in the main office.

“She will compliment Mr. Dentel and me, but will also play a key role in balancing us out as she brings a different skill set to the table. In some cases, she possesses a much more advanced level of thinking/perspective on many school issues, as she taught at the youngest levels and is raising teenagers with her husband, Tim.”

Cohrs earned her bachelor’s degree in dance with a minor in education from Hobart and William Smith Colleges, and her master’s degree in education from Keuka College.