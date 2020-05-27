Ontario County Public Health reports 5 additional deaths from COVID-19 at Elm Manor nursing home in Canandaigua.

This brings a total of 22 deaths in Ontario County from COVID-19 as of the update Tuesday. Twenty of those who died were confirmed by testing to have COVID-19. Two cases were confirmed by a death certificate review.

The COVID-19 death breakdown in the county includes: 11 residents from the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Hopewell (additional deaths were noted but not Ontario County residents), 10 from Elm Manor, one 1 a community member.