Several of the injured were struck with a baseball bat, according to police.

Six people are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after what Rochester police said was a fight on 1st Street.

A call came in at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday for a fight with a person injured by a baseball bat, according to police.

Police said they found five victims who had been struck by a baseball bat when they arrived on the scene.

All of them were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

While officers were headed to the scene, a 38-year-old woman arrived at Rochester General Hospital with multiple stab wounds to the upper body. She was injured in the same fight, according to police.

She is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it appears to be a dispute between neighbors that turned into a large fight.